The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, September 7

goood morning good morning

I don’t have much to offer for this hoddle.

I am dog sitting for some friends. I’ve still got a few hours with this dog. It’s a small dog. White, long bodied. Long hair. Poor thing has separation anxiety. It’s chewing on a Baby Yoda right now.

Its butt is in my face.

I gave it a walk earlier tonight. I had hoped it would tire the four-legged creature out. It did not. A good walk to Lincoln Park, though.

So I’ve got a few hours to kill and a dog to watch. So this is your hodd.e

At the very least I’ve included the Rolling Stones’ latest song as your TOTD.

See you tomorrow, gang.

(On second glance, it’s an adult Yoda).

Fitzie’s track of the day: Angry, by The Rolling Stones

And now for your link:

The Athletic ($$) on an unfitting end to Hugo Lloris’ tenure with Tottenham