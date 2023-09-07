Maddison, Postecoglou nominated for Premier League monthly awards

Good news! ... Kinda? The nominations for this season’s first Premier League monthly awards have been released, and Tottenham Hotspur is represented twice!

First, let’s do the unequivocally good one — James Maddison has been nominated for the EA Sports Player of the Month award for August.

As you can see that’s a pretty good field. Maddison shares the nominating slate with Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who’s scored in each of Forest’s first three games; Jarrod Bowen, who has been one of West Ham’s best players; Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo who pretty much everyone has on their fantasy team now; Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma who has two assists to go along with 11 chances created thus far; and City’s Rodri, who already has scored as many goals as he has all last season. Honestly, I have no idea who will win this one, I think you could make a case for any of them.

The other news is Ange Postecoglou has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month after leading Spurs to two wins and a draw in their opening three matches. Postecoglou joins a slate of usual suspects for this month — Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, plus West Ham’s David Moyes





Which Premier League boss gets your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month? #PLAwards | ️ https://t.co/SghpTNcFCU pic.twitter.com/0073p1At4Z — Premier League (@premierleague) September 7, 2023

This is the part where Spurs fans will be shouting NOOOOOOOOOO as winning an early Manager of the Month award has lately been the kiss of death for Tottenham Hotspur managers. This is also the part where I remind you that jinxes aren’t real and that this is #actually fun and cool — wouldn’t you rather Spurs be playing well than NOT playing well? Managers get monthly award nominations when their team plays winning football. I’d prefer that to the alternative.

You can vote for your favorite manager and player at the Premier League’s website.