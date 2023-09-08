The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, September 8

good morning!

Don’t you hate international breaks? I mean, what else is there to do this weekend? I’m not quite sure what I’ll turn my television on to when I wake up tomorrow morning.

I think the only good thing about this particular international break is that it lines up with some other big sporting events.

First - it’s championship weekend at the US Open! As I write this hoddle, the women’s final hasn’t been decided yet. But it’ll be a hard-hitting final regardless of the final two competitors. Then of course there’s the possibility of a Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz rematch in the men’s final.

And then we have the first weekend of the NFL season (that’s football too, ya know). And who doesn’t love to watch football in the mornings? You lucky West Coasters, you.

In the world of baseball, there are a couple series worth keeping an eye on: Arizona-Chicago Cubs; Tampa-Seattle and Philadelphia-Miami. Your hoddler-in-chief’s beloved Angels? They’re not worth the price of admission.

OR maybe we just skip sports this weekend.

Anyways, feel free to let your HIC know what you plan on watching this weekend. Tottenham are back next Saturday!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Baroque and Blue, Pt 1, by Claude Bolling and Jean-Pierre Rampal

