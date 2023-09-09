Tottenham international break roundup, part 1

The international break blows because the news and rumor mill generally grinds to a complete halt during the two weeks when club football stops. But we do get to see some of Tottenham Hotspur’s players play for their countries, which for most is a point of real pride.

So let’s check in on them. Here’s an update on Spurs’ international players in matches that took place through Friday, September 8.

Thursday, September 7

Wales 0-0 South Korea (Friendly)

Lots of Spurs player represented here! On the Welsh side, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, and Brennan Johnson all started the match, with Rodon and Davies (playing CB in a back 5) going the distance. Son Heung-Min captained Korea up top and went the full 90, with three shots.

Denmark 4-0 San Marino (EURO Qualifier)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had a strong showing in Denmark’s win over hapless San Marino — he started and scored Denmark’s opening goal, before being subbed off midway through the second half. Denmark are in a tight competition to qualify out of Group H.

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier)

Cuti Romero started, played the full 90, and was named Man of the Match for Argentina. Probably in part because he did this. What a king. He also then picked up a slight calf injury, as Matty posted here.

Romero is to funny man pic.twitter.com/D7KxfdBQSL — Ethan (@thfcem28) September 8, 2023

Netherlands 3-0 Greece (EURO Qualifier)

Micky van de Ven still hasn’t made his full Netherlands debut after being left out of the matchday squad by manager Ronald Koeman. Someone needs to make sure Ronnie starts watching Spurs games.

Friday, September 8

Mali 4-0 South Sudan (AFCON Qualifier)

Mali has already qualified for the African Cup of Nations this winter, and South Sudan is at the bottom of the table. Yves Bissouma did not start the match for Mali but came in as a second half substitute. Then he did this:

VENEZ VOIR ! C’EST UN REGAL POUR LES YEUX



Yves Bissouma est méchant et Dorgeles Nene est chirurgical ✨ pic.twitter.com/lEg9anMYkl — Les Aigles Du Mali (@AiglesDuMali_) September 8, 2023

Croatia 5-0 Latvia (EURO Qualification)

Ivan Perisic started the match on the left wing for Croatia and had two assists as Croatia drubbed Latvia. Croatia is currently three points behind Turkey and tied with Armenia for 2nd in Group D.

Brazil 5-1 Bolivia (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier)

Richarlison started the match for Brazil at the No. 9 position in the first match of the new CONMEBOL World Cup qualification cycle, but despite the Seleção scoring five goals, Richy wasn’t among the goal scorers. Siiiiiiiigh.