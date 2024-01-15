Spurs Women 3-2 Sheffield United: Spurs complete thrilling two goal comeback in FA Cup

While the only people who watched the match live were in the stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Women also played a match on Sunday, a thrilling Women’s FA Cup match against Sheffield United at Brisbane Road. A full-strength Spurs Women side that featured the debuts of new signings Charli Grant and Matilda Vinberg found themselves inexplicably down 2-0 at halftime to Sheffield United, a club currently eighth in the FA Women’s Championship.

But Spurs roared back in the second half behind their talismanic striker Bethany England. The England international scored a second half brace (including one from the spot after Jessica Naz was fouled in the box) to level the score before Tottenham’s Rosella Ayane tucked in a 96th minute last-gasp winner to send Spurs to the fifth round.

I didn’t watch this game. You didn’t either unless you were at the ground, because it was one of several Women’s FA Cup matches that were neither televised nor streamed on the FA Player. A replay is now available online on the FA Player and on SpursPLAY and I plan to watch it soon, because there’s nothing more fun than watching The Most Dangerous Scoreline in Football actually bear itself out when it’s your team doing the comeback. Highlights of the goals are embedded in the header above.

Spurs also now know their fifth round opponent — Charlton, whom Spurs played in a friendly ahead of this past weekend’s match. This is a good draw because Charlton are also in the second division, but the Addicks are currently tied at the top of the table and are looking like a good candidate to promote to the WSL next season, making this a potentially tricky tie. Charlton are also managed by a familiar face to Spurs Women fans who have been around a while — Karen Hills, who with co-manager Juan Amoros took Spurs from the fourth division to the WSL between 2015-2019.

This will be the first time Spurs Women have faced their previous gaffer in a competitive match, and the roster features another familiar name — Angela Addison who played for Spurs from 2018 - 2022.

The draw is distressingly free of WSL matchups bar one — Arsenal were drawn at home to Manchester City. The full draw is below.