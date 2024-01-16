 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, January 16

Ange sends his regards

By Fitzie
/ new
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

good morning!

Remember when the vibes were great at Spurs (aka yesterday)? Well they’ve been great this whole year.

Now - also remember that one time when Ange Postecoglou talked a little bit about the Fonz and, more specifically, Henry Winkler? Well, we know that Big Ange is a big fan of the Fonz and Winkler the man, going so far as to praise the Barry star.

Postecoglou said during some press conference that he once had a poster of the Fonz on his wall, but unfortunately no longer does.

Winkler responded with a video offering to sign the poster - on the condition that Ange puts it back on the wall. Take a look (at Winkler, not the poster):

(As an aside, I’m not a huge fan of inserting a social post from someone who didn’t create the video, but I think the original is from Facebook. And I can’t find it anyways. So I have to go with this. Also I suggest going through Winkler’s Twitter. He loves to fish and looks like the happiest man on earther).

Now, this newest development happened last week. But given the transfer activity, I worry it might’ve gotten buried under it all!

Sometime between the Winkler video and today, Postecoglou sent Winkler a signed Spurs kit.

If you had “Henry Winkler links up with Ange Postecoglou” somewhere on your bingo card at the start of the 2023-24 season, then my sincerest congratulations to you.

Fitzie’s track of the day: We Belong Together, by Los Lobos

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Timo Werner explains how his game isn’t just about goals

Alasdair Gold’s talking points from Spurs’ 2-2 draw against Man United

Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaking financial rules

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...