Update: Sergio Reguilon to have medical at Brentford on Wednesday ahead of loan

Now that Tottenham Hotspur have gotten their essential business done in the January transfer window, attention now turns to things they’d like to do if possible. For example: figure out what to do with Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon was sent on loan to Manchester United this summer as emergency left back cover, but United’s injury crisis has resolved itself now and they terminated the season-long loan in December. That leaves Reggie in limbo, as he’s not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the season Enter Fabrizio Romano, who is claiming that Reggie is close to heading out on a second Premier League loan this season, this time to Brentford.

EXCL: Brentford are advancing in talks to sign Sergio Reguilón. Loan deal close to being agreed with Tottenham, at the final stages.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

This actually makes a lot of sense for everyone involved. Brentford lost their first choice LB, Rico Henry, to an injury that required surgery, and Scottish fullback Aaron Hickey is out for probably the next month. It makes a ton of sense for Brentford to bring an experienced fullback in, and Reguilon could do very well in that environment in the second half of the season.

According to Romano, there are a number of offers on the table for Reguilon (I’ve also heard of unconfirmed interest from Bournemouth) and it may be up to him as to where he wants to go this spring. But he probably will go, because the alternative is to sit around the fringes of the Spurs squad training with no prospects of any match action. Maybe whatever loan he gets will include a purchase option?

Update: According to Sami Mokbel, Reguilon is set to have a medical at Brentford tomorrow, with full agreement in place for a loan until the end of the season.