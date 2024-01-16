Japhet Tanganga to have his Augsburg loan terminated, will return to Spurs

The idea was that Japhet Tanganga was going to head to a solid Bundesliga club on loan, play a bunch of first team football, and eventually find his footing so that he could land on his feet somewhere away from Tottenham Hotspur. That’s not at all what has happened. Since moving to Augsburg on loan in the summer, Tanganga has yet to play a single second of football, and according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare he will have his loan terminated and return to Spurs this month.

Japhet’s situation isn’t all his fault. He picked up an injury shortly after joining Augsburg, and in the meantime Augsburg sacked their manager. The new guy, Jess Thorup, doesn’t consider Tanganga to be part of his plans going forward, which means he’s been glued to the bench with few prospects of getting off of it.

According to Eccleshare, the idea is to try and send Japhet back out on loan as soon as possible, with interest mooted from clubs in the Premier League, Championship, and Serie A. That would be best — even if he heads down a division to play football, playing Championship football is significantly better than going on loan and NOT playing ANY football.

It does, however, continue a worrying trend of Spurs players heading out on loan only to end up in bad situations and having their loans cut short. Hard to know whether the number of players in that situation — Sergio Reguilon, Dane Scarlett, Djed Spence, and now Tanganga — is a systemic thing or just some really dumb and bad luck.