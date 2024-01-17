The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, January 17

good morning!

Are you a guitarist? Are you a talented guitartist?

If you’ve answered “Yes” to the first and second questions, then you may be interested in joining the Smashing Pumpkins.

The SP’s are currently in search of a guitarist after Jeff Schroeder left the band.

Here’s the classified, according to their instagram story:

“The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist.

The application process is open to anyone who might be interested.

Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com”

There is no deadline but “sesrious” applicants are advised to apply soon.

For those asking, your hoddler-in-chief will not be applying for the position. So rest assured your hoddles will be well maintained.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ava Adore, by the Smashing Pumpkins

