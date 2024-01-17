DONE DEAL: Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon heads to Brentford on loan to end of season

It’s done. In a move that seemed to move fairly quickly, Tottenham Hotspur fullback Sergio Reguilon is heading back out loan, but staying in the Premier League. Days after he returned to Tottenham Hotspur following the termination of his Manchester United loan, Reguilon is heading across town to Brentford for the remainder of the season. The loan is “dry” — i.e. there is no option or obligation to purchase, and Reguilon will return to Tottenham this summer.

Say whatever you want about how good a player he is (or isn’t) — he is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the season and it’s better for him to head out on loan that it is to stay here, train with the U21s, and not get a squad number. Brentford, like Spurs, are a club currently afflicted by a rash of injuries, and they could use the help at fullback, especially with Rico Henry still recovering from a surgical procedure in September. Reggie might not be right for Ange-Ball, but he’s definitely a Premier League caliber fullback and will fill a hole at the Gtech Community Stadium until the end of the season.

Good luck to Reggie.