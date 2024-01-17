BREAKING: Japhet Tanganga to sign with Millwall on loan

The Tottenham Hotspur news on this random Tuesday Wednesday just can’t stop, won’t stop. Yesterday we brought you news that Spurs had terminated Japhet Tanganga’s season-long loan to Augsburg on account of him having played exactly zero minutes in half a season. Seems pretty reasonable.

You’d expect him to head back out on loan again somewhere else, and that’s exactly what’s happening. According to a report in LondonNewsOnline.co.uk, Tanganga is heading to the Championship, and will shortly sign a loan deal at Millwall.

Now, I don’t especially like Millwall as a football club or an institution, but in this particular case I think if they can affirmatively answer the question “Will you play Japhet Tanganga in actual football matches” then I think we should probably hear them out. Japh is both a casualty of Tottenham’s failure to properly develop youth talent during the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte years, and also quite clearly not what Ange Postecoglou wants from a central defender. So, best to let him move on, or at least kick the can down the road for another half season and see if we can find him a forever-home this summer.

It’s not the firmest of sources as media organizations go, but it sure seems plausible and if it’s true I’m sure the Eccleshares and Kilpatricks of the world will be running with this story soon enough.