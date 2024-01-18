DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce signing of Swedish fullback Amanda Nildén from Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur Women are continuing to strengthen their squad in January with the addition of their third signing this month. Spurs formally announced the signing of Sweden international defender Amanda Nildén from Juventus. She joins on an initial loan with a purchase option and will wear the No. 6 shirt.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Amanda Nildén on loan from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit ✍️



Welcome, Amanda — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) January 18, 2024

Nildén, 25, is another young international who Spurs are catching on the front edge of her career. She’s only recently broken into Sweden’s side with five caps but was a member of Sweden’s 2022 Euros squad and is an exciting player who should both push and bolster Spurs’ existing backline. She’s listed as a central defender but people much smarter than me have described her as primarily an attacking fullback, which along with new signing Charli Grant would give manager Robert Vilahamn both options and depth at those positions.

As a Juventus player, she was part of the squad that won the treble in 2021-22, so she knows what it feels like to win a title. This is also her second time in the WSL — she was a member of Brighton & Hove Albion the first season after they promoted to the top flight for the first time.

Nildén is Spurs’ third signing of the January window after Grant and fellow Swede Matilda Vinberg. Spurs are taking a distinctly cosmopolitan look under Vilahamn, and it’s pretty exciting to see it develop.

(Nildén also yet another blonde ponytail on this Tottenham team — there are a TON of them now and on a personal note makes it very difficult to tell who’s who when watching on a 420p FA Player stream. I would like to advocate for some of these ladies to consider some colorful highlights, or maybe a pink headband or something.)

Interestingly, Nildén just signed a contract extension at Juventus until 2025, and there are rumors that her purchase price could be as high as £90k — a pittance in the men’s game but not an insignificant fee in the WSL. That’s relatively unusual and a sign that the club thinks highly of her and her potential. It’s also interesting that Spurs Women, like the men’s team, are heading to the Juventus well for signings. This transfer also has a bit of the Dejan-Kulusevski-to-Spurs feel to it, as it’s basically a loan-to-buy — I highly doubt Fabio Paratici had anything at all to do with this signing, but it’s just a nice bit of coincidence.

She will have only had one training session before Spurs are set to play West Ham this Sunday, so I suspect we may not see her make her club debut quite yet, but maybe she’ll get a spot on the bench?

This is another super exciting signing and I’m looking forward to seeing her play. Welcome, Amanda!