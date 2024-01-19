Leeds manager interested in signing Joe Rodon permanently

There have been several Tottenham Hotspur loanees who have had their loans terminated midway through the season. Joe Rodon will not be one of them. Rodon has spent the first half of the season at Championship side Leeds United, and if manager Daniel Farke has his way, he’ll be a permanent Leeds player.

But that won’t happen this month, if only because Rodon’s loan goes to the end of the season. Speaking in a press conference today, Farke talked about how impressed he’s been with Rodon this season, and that while there are other things on the agenda this month, we can probably expect Leeds to try and work out a deal when the summer window opens.

“Behind the scenes we are working [on a transfer], there’s no doubt. [I’m] more than happy with Joe, [he’s] developing great. [I] see him growing into this club more and more as a leader. When you see his everyday work you see how much it means to him. “He is just happy to be here and play a big part. [He’s] crucial to our really good performances and our development through this season. We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but it’s not urgent because he will stay until the end of the season. Next 12 days we have something else to concentrate on, then after that we look ahead to the summer. Joe is in our plans, but he is not our player yet. “Depending on other parties, we will definitely try to do our stuff. You know how much I like and value Joe.”

Having a loan for an unwanted Tottenham Hotspur player turn into an actual permanent transfer feels new and refreshing considering we’re still trying to get someone... anyone... to take Tanguy Ndombele off our hands. I haven’t seen any suggestions as to how much Spurs might ask for Rodon, but they purchased him from Swansea in 2020 for £11m rising to £15m and getting at least that much back for him would feel pretty good.

This isn’t a rumor we’ll have to spend too much time on in the short term, but it’s nice to know that at least one of our unwanted players has a potential destination.