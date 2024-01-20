Saturday Football Open Thread

Hey happy people! Premier League football is back! Kind of! The league is in the middle of its mini-winter break where half the league played last weekend and half this weekend. So two league matches today, two tomorrow, and one on Monday. Then we’re off to the races.

But it’s not just the Premier League — there are two other matches that are of interest to Tottenham Hotspur supporters today. If you wake up early, you can watch Son Heung-Min and South Korea attempt to make it two wins from two matches when they face Jordan. And later this afternoon, Yves Bissouma (freshly recovered, we hope, from malaria) and Mali will face Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is your open thread. Be gentle.

Saturday football schedule

Premier League

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Asian Cup

Jordan vs. South Korea

6:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. GMT

TV: Paramount+ (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: Paramount+

Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia vs. Mali

3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT

TV: beIN Sports (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: beIN Sports Connect