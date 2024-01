Good morning, Carty Freebirds. Who’s got two thumbs and didn’t bother to pre-sechedule an open thread for today? This guy! So here it is. There are two Premier League matches to watch today, and Tottenham Hotspur Women are in WSL action at West Ham — the Rehanne Skinner Derby as Spurs face their old boss (and former captain in Shelina Zadorsky, now at West Ham on loan).

This is your open thread. Have a wonderful day.

Sunday football open thread

Premier League

Sheffield United vs. West Ham

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Women’s Super League

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women

1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Paramount+