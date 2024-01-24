The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, January 24

good morning!

Here at Hoddle Headquarters, we like to not only follow Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League, but the lower leagues as well.

Of course we have our monthly EFL Championship roundup, but it can also be enjoyable to check out the rest of the football pyramid.

I guess now it’s a little less interesting with loanee star Alfie Devine lighting it up with Plymouth Argyle. His previous club, Port Vale, sit 18th in League One.

So let’s take a look at where things stand. And, because I watch so little of this football, let’s get to the tables with as little analysis as possible.

EFL League One Top Six:

Portsmouth (56 Pts, +18 GD, 28 MP) Peterborough (55 Pts, +25 GD, 27 MP) Bolton (54 Pts, +21 GD, 26 MP) Derby (53 Pts, +23 GD, 28 MP) Barnsley (52 Pts, +21 GD, 27 MP) Oxford United (49 Pts, +14 GD, 27 MP)

EFL League One Bottom Four:

21. Reading (26 Pts, -7 GD, 27 MP)

22. Cheltenham (23 Pts, -16 GD, 26 MP)

23. Carlisle (20 Pts, -20 GD, 28 MP)

24. Fleetwood Town (18 Pts, -25 GD, 27 MP)

EFL League Two Top Seven:

Stockport (54 Pts, +29 GD, 27 MP) Wrexham (52 Pts, +17 GD, 27 MP) Mansfield (51 Pts, +24 GD, 27 MP) Crewe Alexandria (50 Pts, +12 GD, 28 MP) Barrow (49 Pts, +12 GD, 28 MP) Milton Keynes (45 Pts, +10 GD, 27 MP) Notts County (43 Pts, +8 GD, 27 MP)

EFL League Two Bottom Two:

Here’s a fun fact. Forest Green Rovers were managed by Troy Deeney for six games. It obviously didn’t go well.

23. Sutton United (20 Pts, -24 GD, 27 MP)

24. Forest Green Rovers (19 Pts, -22 GD, 27 MP)

National League Top One:

There’s only one team here, and it’s Chesterfield. Should they continue averaging 2.5ish goals per game, they’ll be on track for 116 points this season.

Chesterfield (71 Pts, +35 GD, 28 MP)

National League Bottom Four:

21. Woking (27 Pts, -10 GD, 28 MP)

22. AFC Fylde (26 Pts, -11 GD, 28 MP)

23. Kidderminster (26 Pts, -14 GD, 30 MP)

24. Oxford City (24 Pts, -15 GD, 29 Pts)

