Zhang Linyan recalled from Spurs Women loan, returns to China

Zhang Linyan is having her Tottenham Hotspur Women loan cut short. Spurs announced on social media yesterday that the China international forward has had her loan terminated early by her home club Wuhan Jianghan University and she will return to China for the rest of the season.

We can confirm that Linyan Zhang has been recalled from her loan by Chinese Women’s Super League side Wuhan Jianghan University.



Good luck, Linyan — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) January 23, 2024

Zhang was one of the first players Spurs signed this summer, but she hasn’t made much of an impact in the four months she’s been in London. After tallying 1200 minutes and scoring five goals last season on loan at Swiss side Grasshoppers, Zhang had only played 57 minutes of WSL action thus far this season, finding herself well behind Bethany England and Martha Thomas.

Zhang did get a start (and scored a goal) back in September’s 6-0 WSL Cup drubbing of Reading and has earned some spot minutes in other Cup rounds here and there, but she clearly hadn’t found her feet in England. There’s no indication as to why Wuhan Jianghan University decided to recall her, but one can probably surmise that it’s due to her lack of playing time — as a China international, she’ll want as many minutes as possible to make sure she remains in her country’s plans for international competitions.

I wish I had more opportunities to watch her play. I suppose she’ll always be one of those enigmatic players that we never really got a chance to know. Good luck to her in the future.