DONE DEAL: Spurs Women’s Asmita Ale heading to Leciester City on loan

On the heels of Zhang Linyan’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur Women, we have another player also heading out the door. Spurs Women announced today that fullback Asmita Ale is heading to Leicester City on loan until the end of the season.

This, unfortunately, is not a surprise and I expected to see something like this during the January transfer window. Asmita is a solid player and a top-level pro but it’s been pretty readily apparent that she’s not the player that Robert Vilahamn was looking for in his retooled Spurs side. The writing has been on the wall for Asmita since the beginning of the season when Bob preferred playing Angharad James, a defensive midfielder, out of position at left-back over Ale. The fact that he also signed Charli Grant to play, ostensibly, opposite Ashleigh Neville was probably the nail in the coffin.

But Ale’s still a good player as evidenced by her moving to another WSL side for the rest of the season. I’m not sure why Ale hasn’t been getting minutes — it could be tactical, or it could be that Vilahamn is just looking for something different. But at any rate, I would expect that this is the last we’ll see of Asmita in a Spurs shirt, and she’ll be heading somewhere else to play her football next summer.