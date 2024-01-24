Independent: Spurs reject Lo Celso loan offer

Giovani Lo Celso has had an interesting season at Tottenham Hotspur. He’s struggled with injuries, to which he is no stranger, but been instrumental in helping fill the creative void left my James Maddison’s ankle injury - and other clubs have taken notice. Enter Barcelona:

Barcelona looking for a cut-price midfield option, and have failed in bids for Phillips and Lo Celso



Low-ball approaches have aggravated a few clubshttps://t.co/QBvfb5UvC2 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 24, 2024

This comes from Miguel Delaney at The Independent, who is no Trent Crimm, but does get things right from time to time - and the wording in this article lends itself more to legitimacy than not. In short, Barcelona have tried to sign Lo Celso on a short-term loan, but reportedly their advances fell well short of what Spurs would even consider for letting the Argentine midfielder go (Barcelona are broke, yo).

Additionally, when you take into account the condition of Spurs’ squad depth and the state of Lo Celso’s contract, which expires end of next season, a loan offer (that according to the article doesn’t even cover the extent of Lo Celso’s wages) makes very little sense for the Lilywhites. And that’s without even considering Lo Celso himself, who the report asserts is very happy at Spurs, enjoying Ange-ball and his newfound opportunities to contribute - and honestly, who isn’t?

With Maddison seemingly nearing a return from injury, Lo Celso could see his opportunities in the team dwindle somewhat, with Ange up to this point reticent to play both Lo Celso and Maddison in the same XI; but the Argentine will nevertheless have a significant part to play, with fixtures about to flood the calendar and chances to impact matches from the bench likely not in short supply.

It’s been encouraging seeing Lo Celso make more of a mark on the team this season, and great to hear he’s enjoying his football while doing so. Barcelona, however, have been linked with Lo Celso now for some time, going back to when Messi was at the Catalan club. Messi reportedly rates Lo Celso very highly and recommended the midfielder to the club brass; but a bid that makes sense for Spurs has never eventuated. Whether that will change in the coming weeks remains to be seen: Barcelona clearly like Lo Celso and they could get desperate. Let’s wait and see.