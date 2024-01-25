 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, January 25

Your TOTD

By Fitzie
/ new

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

good morning!

I thought I’d give you a short Track of the Day as your hoddle today.

Today’s TOTD was inspired by an entry in Jeff Tweedy’s book, World Within a Song. The premise of the book is simple. It’s about 50 songs that were instrumental in his life.

The other day I read this one and was tickled about his assessment of Blondie’s Rapture: “Kind of sounds like my margarita-buzzed sister ‘spitting rhymes’ at brunch ... but I’ll accept it.”.

Rapture is a great song! But it’s not your TOTD, and it wasn’t the title of Chapter 16.

That belongs to The Message. This Grandmaster Flash song was when Tweedy realised that hip-hop had arrived as a “whole new form of musical expression”.

He compares the lyrics to Bob Dylan. Of course, no one is Bob Dylan. But he compares The Message to a Dylan song in that it is so unapologetically direct.

Anyways, I may revisit the whole World Within a Song Later, but let’s enjoy this one for now.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Message, by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold on what the end of the January transfer window might look like for Spurs

Jack P-B ($$) on James Maddison and the comeback that could rejuvinate Tottenham

Eric Dier makes debut for Bayern Munich

Chelsea beat Real Madrid to reach Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

