The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, January 26

good morning ——

“I get it now.”

There was a time when I had no interest in watching The Bear. I was put off by all the cameos, honestly - John Mulaney, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, Olivia Colman, Bob Odenkirk, et al.

This site has posted a couple Bear-related posts. Here’s one. And here’s some player ratings.

I didn’t understand all the hype around this show. But after finishing Season 2 of the show this week, I understand why it moves people. Hell, it moved me!

I would say, from the start, that Sydney is Six Stars. If her character is the only one to be thanked by Jeremy Allen White at the Emmys, she deserves six stars. Even without the Emmy mention, she’s Six Stars.

The lines between comedy and drama are becoming increasingly blurred. Sometime during the second season I found myself laughing in this almost as much (or as little) as when I did during Succession or Barry. One a drama, the other a comedy.

But unlike Barry, in which the characters within the main man’s orbit spiral further and further into the abyss, in The Bear we see them grow and thrive in a way that is seriously unsettling.

Take Tina or Richie or Syd or Pete for example. And it was Pete, really, who finally understood also during the Season 2 finale.

I don’t think any character really has shown that growth quite like Richie, the man who seemed to be at death’s doorstep in season one only to emerge from season two as the series’ greatest redemption.

By the end of it, your HIC was emotional. Too emotional for a supposed comedy. Like that scene where [REDACTED] served the [REDACTED] to [REDACTED]? TEARS!

Anyways, you don’t really need to read the hoddle today. Just read what Menno wrote.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Three Girl Rhumba, by Wire

And now for your links:

For a third time, here’s what Menno wrote about The Bear, Richarlison and serving others

Judge proposes Luis Rubiales face trial over World Cup kiss

How Barry went from a satire on Hollywood to existential epic

The stories behind unique stadium food