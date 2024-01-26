Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: FA Cup 4th round game time, live blog, and how to watch online

After struggling past Burnley in the third round, things get even tougher for Tottenham Hotspur in their quest for an elusive trophy. Their opponents in the fourth round are defending champions Manchester City, who, after a mixed start to their league campaign (by their standards) have started to look dangerously efficient once more. The return of Kevin de Bruyne in particular will no doubt be cause for concern amongst the Spurs defensive cadre.

Spurs, however, are buoyed by their own returnees, chiefly creator James Maddison who is expected to make his long awaited comeback from an ankle injury. Add to that the return of Dejan Kulusevski from illness and a finally fit backline and the Lilywhites will be looking to get on the front foot against their opponents. This will be a banger of a match.

COYS!

Lineups

Lineups will be posted closer to kick-off.

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised in USA; ITV1 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: ESPN+

