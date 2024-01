Saturday football open thread

Y’all, I’m so tired. Yesterday was the culmination of a very long day in what was a very long week and I’m just kinda done. So here’s your football open thread, but I’m not watching any of it — I’m taking a “personal day” from sports and hope you’re able to do the same if you need it.

This is your open thread. Excelsior!

Saturday football schedule

FA Cup (all matches streamed on ESPN+ in USA)

Ipswich Town vs. Maidstone United

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

TV: BBC One

Leeds United vs. Plymouth Argyle

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT

Everton vs. Luton Town

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT

Leicester City vs. Birmingham

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT

Fulham vs. Newcastle

2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

TV: ITV 4

African Cup of Nations - Round of 16

Angola vs. Namibia

12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT

TV: beINSports (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: beINSports Connect

Nigera vs. Cameroon

3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT

TV: beINSports (USA), BBC 3 (UK)

Stream: beINSports Connect