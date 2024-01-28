Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Manchester City: how to watch and Sunday football open thread

Manchester City knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup on Friday. Tottenham Hotspur Women are trying to avoid another loss to City today at Brisbane Road.

Like its men’s team, Manchester City are stupid good, mostly because of their buying power. While Chelsea may have a stranglehold (again) on the league at the moment, City are in second and have won their last five WSL matches, including a 7-0 drubbing of Spurs at City Joie Stadium in November. Spurs are bolstered with new players and a ton of belief that they can get a result today, especially after their huge win in the North London Derby a few weeks ago. And it’s not like beating City is unprecedented — Tottenham’s first win over a Big Four club was over City in 2021 thanks to a Hand of God goal by Rosella Ayane.

This is your open thread for that match, and feel free to talk about it here. However, there’s more FA Cup action for you as well should you wish to discuss that too, including Manchester United’s trip to League Two Newport County.

How to Watch

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Manchester City

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: FA Player, SpursPlay

FA Cup (All matches streamed on ESPN+ in USA)

West Brom vs. Wolves

6:45 a.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. GMT

TV: ITV 1 (UK)

Watford vs. Southampton

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised

Liverpool vs. Norwich City

9:30a.m. ET / 2:30p.m. GMT

TV: ITV 1 (UK)

Newport County vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: BBC One (UK)