Report: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to stay at Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has decided to stay with Spurs after rejecting the latest push from OL Lyon. Having seen many foreign clubs rumored to want Højbjerg — but not reaching the price tag Spurs set on him — the Danish midfielder decided to make his mind known that he will stay at Tottenham for the remainder of the season.

Having hired a new agent/lawyer in his push to get a move away from Tottenham, things turned out that the 28-year-old will stick around until the end of the season. Seeing his spot in the Starting XI diminish since Ange Postecoglou took over, Højbjerg has appeared in 20 of the 21 Premier League games — five starts — and his biggest impact has been progressing the ball downfield to create attacks.

With Spurs having Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in the AFCON Round of 16 and needing to keep fresh bodies in midfield, Højbjerg has taken the challenge of being somebody that can be accounted for, even if isn’t the style of play many want to see at the moment.

Bringing in two January transfers to Spurs — Timo Werner and Radu Drăgușin — the next position to strength was in the midfield but that would require Højbjerg going out the door before a new face comes to Hotspur Way.

Højbjerg will be entering the final year of his contract come the summer and a move will most likely be best for both sides but for now Højbjerg will be part of a Spurs side looking to make a push for Champions League football.