The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, January 30

We love Ben Davies here at Hoddle Headquarters.

Not only is he a great footballer and what seems to be a genuinely good dude, but the man is a bibliophile as well.

The Welshman joined the National Literacy Trust last month to encourage young kids to explore the wonders of the written word. The youngsters even got to ask him a couple questions:

And, of course, Davies revealed he loves to read (because reading’s great).

“The more I read the more I learn.” Wise words, Daddy Davies.

He also revealed his favourite books growing up - Harry Potter (and Match magazine).

We got to learn a little bit more about the kinds of books he reads yesterday when he posted a story giving away some of his recently finished books. Here’s the list:

For the Good of the Game, by Bud Selig

Soccermatics, by David Sumpter

Desert Star, by Michael Connelly

Expected Goals, by Rory Smith

Number Go Up, by Zeke Faux

This is actually a varied list. We’ve got three football/sports books, one book that seems Successsion-esque, and another on the rise and fall of cryptocurrency.

I know what you’re thinking: “I want a book from Ben Davies!” Ah, so does your hoddler-in-chief. Alas, those books are long claimed for now.

But he promises to give away more soon. His instagram story might be the only one I set notifications for (can you set notifications for instagram?).

HIC’s note: For the hoddler who said it’s perfectly reasonable to read Gatsby while also reading a Pessoa biography, I concur. Your hoddler-in-chief is switching between the two of them currently (and Jeff Tweedy’s latest).

