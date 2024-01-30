REPORTS: Tottenham’s Gil wanted by Brighton, Forest

Bryan Gil may not be a wanted man in north London, but he is still a wanted man. With two days to go before the January transfer window closes, the Tottenham Hotspur winger is the subject of fresh rumors linking him away from the club this month.

First, Gary Jacob in the Times reports that Brighton & Hove Albion are currently negotiating for Gil. There’s not a lot of detail here, but with Ansu Fati currently out for about 3 months or so with a hamstring injury, Gil is likely wide midfield cover so this makes some sense as a late window move.

But Brighton isn’t the only suitor. The Guardian’s Will Unwin is also reporting that Gil is of interest to Nottingham Forest at the close of the window, though he’s on a list of potential options alongside Gio Reyna and Ismalia Sarr.

Final few days of window for #NFFC: club in talks with Lyon over Orel Mangala. They want a winger, currently there is a list of three: Gio Reyna, Bryan Gil and Ismaila Sarr. A goalkeeper is still targeted, too. Joe Worrall could exit - Besiktas interested — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) January 30, 2024

With these kinds of rumors it’s helpful to know what we don’t know. In this case, we don’t know whether these reports of “interest” are for a permanent transfer or another loan. Gil’s initial five year contract expires in 2026, so either is probably a possibility, though Spurs are almost certainly more interested in a permanent move.

What’s clear is that, with the addition of Timo Werner, the return of Heung-Min Son, and the imminent recovery of Manor Solomon, Bryan isn’t likely to get more than the 191 match minutes he’s accrued so far this season. Finding another home, preferably a “forever home,” would be in everyone’s best interest, and especially his.