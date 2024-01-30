Postecoglou: four out for Brentford match, too soon for Sarr’s return from AFCON

Tottenham Hotspur have a Premier League match tomorrow at home against Brentford, and Ange Postecoglou has given his customary video team update on social media ahead of the match. The good news — there are no new injuries that Spurs fans should be concerned about. The bad news — nobody else is available that wasn’t on Saturday.

Ange confirmed that Manor Solomon, Giovani Lo Celso, Alejo Veliz, and Ryan Sessegnon are all out still recovering from their respective injuries. Solomon in particular was rumored to be close to a return to fitness, but Ange stated that he’s had a setback in his rehabilitation.

Ange provides the latest team news ahead of #TOTBRE ️ pic.twitter.com/IWVKYXAizw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2024

In addition, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-Min are still away at AFCON and Asia Cup respectively, and are unavailable. Pape Sarr’s Senegal were knocked out of the competition yesterday, but the timetable of his return to the club means that it’s too soon for him to be considered vs. Brentford. In a press conference, Ange did say that he’s likely going to be ready for Saturday’s trip to Everton.

“The latest I heard is he should be back tomorrow at some stage. Disappointed for him and Senegal. From our side he’s a key member of the squad, we’ll have him back and he should be available for Saturday.”

There’s an outside chance that Spurs could get one or both of Bissouma and Sarr back soon — both are playing today in knock-out games in their respective competitions, and pending travel and acclimation it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could return in time for the Everton match.

So we’ll see if Ange decides to make any adjustments to the starting lineup that lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup this past weekend. In particular, Postecoglou has opted to not give Radu Dragusin his club debut since signing him early in the window. When asked about it in the same press conference, Ange said it’s about choosing the right team to win football matches.