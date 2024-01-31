The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, January 31

good morning! Apologies to everyone looking for an EFL Championship roundup this morning. Your hoddler-in-chief is behind schedule so that’s being pushed to tomorrow -

In the meantime, here’s a short post on breakfast foods.

I think I’ve asked about this before. Maybe a couple times actually. But I need breakfast recommendations!

Specifically: Breakfast foods on the go. And I don’t want chia seed puddings. Tried it. Hated it.

The other baked these homemade granola bars with a recipe I got from a site called Yummy Toddler Food (not even kidding). Except I halved the oats used in the recipe and swapped in sliced almonds instead and added almond butter.

They’re alright. But do they fill me? Not really. And they’re pretty crumbly. Probably better with a banana instead of just on their own.

So I come to you all requesting breakfast recommendations, because one should not have a bacon, egg and cheese more than once a week (even though it’s so damn good, and with a coffee? whoo boy!).

For now, I’ll probably stick with the toddler time bars. And this weekend I might try my hand at an adult-appropriate granola breakfast dish.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

