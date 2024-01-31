Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s time for some quick turnarounds, and Tottenham Hotspur haven’t had much time to dwell on their FA Cup exit to Manchester City. Instead, they take on Brentford at home, the first side to take points off the Lilywhites this season.

This Brentford team, however, is a far cry from the one seen earlier in the season as like many others they have struggled with injury. That is offset somewhat though by the return to the fold of Ivan Toney, who could pose some challenges to the Spurs defense. Tottenham will need to be on their game for this one, and the side will be hoping to avenge their draw at the beginning of the season.

COYS!

Lineups

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network; TNT Sports 2 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

