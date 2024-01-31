Athletic: Luka Vuskovic joining Polish club on loan to end of season

Remember Luka Vuskovic? It’s okay if you don’t. He’s the incredibly talented and highly rated 16-year-old Croatian central defender Tottenham agreed to sign from Hajduk Split for £12m when he comes of age. The agreement happened and was signed this past summer, but Vuskovic won’t be formally joining Tottenham until he turns 18 in 2025, so he’s very much considered a talent for the future.

And now he’s leaving Croatia and heading to Poland on loan until the end of the season. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein in the transfer tracker, Vuskovic is joining Polish club Radomiak Radom to get additional starts and playing time — despite seven starts and nearly 600 minutes of first-team football for Split last year, he hasn’t played a minute of senior ball this season and needs to play. This is apparently a prelude to Vuskovic heading out on loan for the full season next year, possibly to somewhere on the continent; Ornstein suggests possibly somewhere in the Netherlands or Germany.

This doesn’t really have much of an impact on Tottenham Hotspur all that much. Even in the best case scenario Vuskovic isn’t likely to feature for Spurs immediately, so there’s likely a few more loans in his future even after he joins Spurs. But it does give us something to keep an eye on in the medium term, and hey — it’s perhaps an excuse to watch some Polish league football sometime. Hooray?