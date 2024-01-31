Tottenham 3-2 Brentford: Community Player Ratings

It’s been a long time since Tottenham Hotspur last played a Premier League match, and today they got back to winning ways against Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A spirited performance put the Bees up 1-0 in the first half, but Spurs roared back in the second half to put three in the net in eight minutes — one each from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison — and then held on to win 3-2.

It was certainly an EXCITING game. A bit frustrating. Some good performances, some not so good ones. That’s all on you to decide!

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

