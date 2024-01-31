Ornstein: Sevilla submits loan proposal for Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur might have just finished a match, but the transfer news doesn’t stop for anything. Tonight, David Ornstein is reporting that Sevilla has submitted a loan proposal for young Spurs striker Alejo Veliz.

EXCL: Tottenham have tonight received offer from Sevilla to sign Alejo Veliz. Proposal for 20yo Argentina youth striker a straight loan, no option to buy. #THFC will make decision on #DeadlineDay whether to sanction #SevillaFC move or not @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/xpxACEksyG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2024

As stated in the tweet, the proposal is for a “dry” loan with no purchase option or obligation until the end of the season. We haven’t seen Veliz since the Bournemouth match on New Year’s Eve when he injured his hamstring and then spent several minutes hobbling around trying to play because he didn’t want Spurs to try and finish the match down a player.

Honestly, this would probably be a pretty smart move for both Spurs and Veliz. There’s no ETA on his injury recovery, but he’s been spotted in training photos running with the team so it might not be too much longer until he’s ready. Spurs are finally getting healthy and will soon have a raft of attacking options including Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, and Manor Solomon for that forward attacking line, as well as Dane Scarlett who can’t go back out on loan. Sending Veliz to Sevilla would hopefully mean he’d get some additional playing time in the back half of the season that he likely wouldn’t get if he stays at Tottenham — there just aren’t enough games left.

As Ornstein mentions, Spurs will make a decision on Veliz tomorrow on deadline day.