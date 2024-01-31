Tottenham Hotspur January Transfer Deadline Day: All the Stories

The Premier League January transfer window is into its final hours! The registration window for England’s football divisions slams shut at 11:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday, February 1, and while Tottenham still has a couple of potential irons in the hypothetical fire, they’ve done most of their business in the early days of the window and there’s not much more to do.

But we’re tracking a few stories. There are still rumors about Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz going out on loan. A few youth players could get developmental loans. There’s the Bergvall kid from Sweden. Conor Gallagher still exists. And who knows, maybe we’ll get an out of nowhere Rafael van der Vaart 2.0 style signing? Wouldn’t that be exciting!

We’ll collect all of today’s stories in this stream. Feel free to check it out.