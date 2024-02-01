The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, February 1

good morning! Fitzie is trying that overnights oats breakfast. He’ll report back —-

You all deserve a much more thorough EFL Championship roundup, but you may have to wait until the end of February for it.

Instead, please accept this half-baked attempt at your hoddler-in-chief’s examination into the second automatic promotion spot. It really is the most exciting race in English football right now.

EFL Championship table, numbers two-four:

2. Ipswich Town: 59 Pts, +16 GD, 28 MP

3. Southampton: 58 Pts, + 21 GD, 28 MP

4. Leeds United: 57 PTs, +25 GD, 29 MP

It’s crazy to think only a maximum of two of these teams will be playing in the Premier League next season (assuming Leicester City win the Championship). There’s a ginormous gulf between these three clubs and fifth-placed West Brom.

Which leads to the question: Which of these three clubs is best positioned to gain automatic promotion into the Premier League next season?

My gut reaction is, I don’t know - and yes, that’s a cop out!!

Of these three clubs, Southampton have been playing the best football in recent months. They haven’t lost since October, I think. They play a heavy possession game that seems most Premeir Leaguian.

Ipwich Town are coming off the back of two strong results (1-1 vs Leicester, 2-1 vs Black Cats) but thye don’t have a tonne of top top goal scorers. Not that it’s stopped them so far.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ squad is perhaps the one that resembles a Premier League club the most with Wilfred Gnonto, Dan James, Patrick Bamford (however profligate) and a good handful of others.

It makes the race for the automatics seriously exciting. Probably the most in recent years. It’s worth tuning into it.

And now for your links:

