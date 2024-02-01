DONE DEAL: Luka Vuskovic joins Radomiak Radom on loan officially

We wrote yesterday that young Croatian center back Luka Vuskovic was heading on loan to Polish club Radomiak Radom... well, now that piece of news is officially official!

Look, I don’t speak Polish. I barely speak English. But the long and short of it is Vuskovic, an absolute giant of a specimen at just 16, has headed away from club Hadjuk Split to get more playing time. He’s expected to make a big impact at Radomiak, and him continuing to get senior minutes under his belt will only be a good thing in the long run.

Vuskovic is unable to join Tottenham Hotspur until he turns 18, so we’ll probably see a couple more of these sorts of deals over the next couple years. As you all know, youth development is a total crapshoot, so hopefully he’ll continue to grow (though probably not physically) and by the time he arrives at Spurs there’ll be the bones of a solid player there, ready to contribute.

Not the most exciting of stories to kick off deadline day, but... we take what we can get!