BREAKING: Alejo Veliz headed to Spain to sign with Sevilla on loan

Get your plane trackers ready, folks - according to Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Sevilla’s loan proposal for Alejo Veliz, with the young Argentine on his way:

Spurs forward Alejo Veliz is travelling to Sevilla to complete a straight loan move until the end of the season. More in the transfer blog ⬇️https://t.co/uqxJUwPWeD — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 1, 2024

This is a fantastic opportunity for Veliz to get some quality minutes in top-flight football, with chances likely to be few and far between at Spurs. Sevilla have been absolutely struggling in La Liga, currently sitting 16th, and need all the help they can get having lost 6 of their last 7 in the league.

Being a straight loan, Veliz be returning to Spurs at the end of the season, with his parent club hoping the stint will prepare him to contribute at the Premier League level. At Sevilla, Veliz will likely be competing against Youssef En-Nesyri, returning from AFCON and struggling for goals; young prospect Isaac Romero; and Mariano Diaz, who has spent a decent chunk of the season injured.

It also means Dane Scarlett will potentially stay at Spurs and cover the backup striker role (well, behind Son and Richarlison at least, and potentially Werner too), with his loan to Ipswich Town terminated earlier in the month.

Here’s hoping Veliz gets minutes - good luck to him in Spain!