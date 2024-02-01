Tottenham, Barcelona waiting on Lucas Bergvall transfer decision

There aren’t a ton of threads left dangling in this January transfer window if you’re a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, but perhaps the biggest one still sticking out of the sweater is Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall. Here’s the latest state of play on the 17-year old central midfielder.

Essentially, it’s come down to a personal decision by Bergvall on where he wants to play his football in the future — Spurs, or Barcelona. Lucas and his parents have apparently spent time in both London and Barcelona in recent days, and he left Barca yesterday without giving the Catalonian giants any indication on what he will decide.

Writing in the Standard, our good buddy Dan “Dank P” Kilpatrick writes that Spurs have agreed an £8.5m fee with Bergvall’s home club, but there’s a catch — due to Brexit, English clubs can’t sign foreign players before they turn 18 and Bergvall doesn’t turn 18 until Friday, one day after the transfer window closes. So the deal is for a summer move, not a January one, and Spurs have promised Bergvall that he’d be a part of the first team setup immediately. It’s not clear what Barca’s offer is, but it’s apparently an intermediate step between Barca B and the first team. And then there’s, y’know, the fact that Barcelona can’t really register any new players right now because of FFP.

But ultimately it comes down to a choice — and Bergvall will be the one to make it. But he doesn’t have to make it today, and there’s a decent chance he won’t. One to keep an eye on going forward.