Hojbjerg confirms he’s staying at Spurs for rest of season

PIerre Hive rejoice — your King remains. A day after his lawyer said it, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has confirmed it: he’s staying at Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season and will not leave the club in the January transfer window, on loan or otherwise.

“When the lawyer says it, I think we have to listen! So, yeah I can confirm that.”



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg confirms that he'll stay at Spurs for the rest of the season and adds: "I definitely feel that Tottenham is fighting for something"https://t.co/9ptvdIiiYA — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) February 1, 2024

Ol’ Hobby has been continuously linked with a departure from the club pretty much since Ange Postecoglou joined it, but “links” do not always lead to moves as we well know. There was interest in Hojbjerg from a number of clubs, most of them in Italy, but few had the financial liquidity to make a concrete offer and Spurs weren’t willing to let him leave on anything but a permanent deal or a loan with a purchase obligation at the end.

So he’s staying! And that’s fine. Hojbjerg sticking around likely means no approach from Tottenham for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher today (famous last words, I know) but with the team finally getting healthy and with fewer matches to play this season, Hojbjerg still makes an excellent rotation option and substitute in Spurs’ midfield and he thinks he has something to contribute.

“I definitely feel I can help the team. The key is that we are playing for something. I always said in the past like I say now, what drives me is the purpose of fighting for something and I definitely feel that Tottenham is fighting for something.”

He might not be the perfect puzzle piece for Ange-Ball, but he’s still a perfectly good player. But we should almost certainly expect to get right back on this transfer rumor merry-go-round at season’s end.