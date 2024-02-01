Who says today’s transfer deadline day wouldn’t produce a shock? In news that’s causing ripples throughout sport, there’s breaking news... that F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set for a SHOCK MOVE from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Formula One campaign.

...What do you mean this is a Tottenham Hotspur blog?

The 39-year-old signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes for 2024 and 2025 last summer but it seems he can leave after one season. pic.twitter.com/MmMrWcjerH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 1, 2024

The move is extremely surprising considering the 7-time world title winner had supposedly been in heavy negotiations with Mercedes for two year extension. As it stands now, the deal to switch to Ferrari is not confirmed but if it is, Hamilton will drive for Mercedes in the upcoming F1 season and then switch to the Italian motorsport giants alongside Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a new contract through 2029. Carlos Sainz is expected to leave the Ferrari team when his contract expires next season.

Hamilton has spent a decade at Mercedes over his storied motorsport career, winning six world titles and making Mercedes a racing juggernaut, but over the past few seasons the team has fallen behind Red Bull Racing and Ferrari in the Constructor’s Championship. Hamilton has finished behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in each of the last three campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur fans, predictably, have blamed chairman Daniel Levy for Hamilton’s shock departure.