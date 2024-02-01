 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BOMBA: Lewis Hamilton set for SHOCK TRANSFER to Ferrari

By Dustin George-Miller
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who says today’s transfer deadline day wouldn’t produce a shock? In news that’s causing ripples throughout sport, there’s breaking news... that F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set for a SHOCK MOVE from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Formula One campaign.

...What do you mean this is a Tottenham Hotspur blog?

The move is extremely surprising considering the 7-time world title winner had supposedly been in heavy negotiations with Mercedes for two year extension. As it stands now, the deal to switch to Ferrari is not confirmed but if it is, Hamilton will drive for Mercedes in the upcoming F1 season and then switch to the Italian motorsport giants alongside Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a new contract through 2029. Carlos Sainz is expected to leave the Ferrari team when his contract expires next season.

Hamilton has spent a decade at Mercedes over his storied motorsport career, winning six world titles and making Mercedes a racing juggernaut, but over the past few seasons the team has fallen behind Red Bull Racing and Ferrari in the Constructor’s Championship. Hamilton has finished behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in each of the last three campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur fans, predictably, have blamed chairman Daniel Levy for Hamilton’s shock departure.

