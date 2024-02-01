Romano: Conor Gallagher not leaving Chelsea before deadline

Despite the breathless exhortations in the media that TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR COULD YET MAKE AN APPROACH FOR CONOR GALLAGHER this never did seem like a very likely rumor in this window. It became even less likely when nobody seemed to want to actually buy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and instead just rang Spurs’ doorbell asking if he could come out and play for a half-season.

So none of us should be surprised now that Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gallagher is not leaving Chelsea today, for anyone.

No movement around Conor Gallagher so far, not just today but same during the entire January window.



Tottenham appreciate him, Postecoglou likes him a lot but #THFC never opened talks with Chelsea this winter.



Gallagher, staying at #CFC with contract due to expire in 2025. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Gallagher’s contract goes into its final year this summer, and it doesn’t appear as though Chelsea have any intention of offering him an extension, so this always felt like more of a summer rumor. And with Gallagher in the last year of his deal, that also will have the byproduct of driving his transfer fee down slightly, especially since Chelsea need to actively sell players in order to be incompliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

That means just because Spurs aren’t buying him now, doesn’t mean they won’t consider going back in for him later. So watch this space — this rumor isn’t over, the can’s just been kicked down the road a ways.