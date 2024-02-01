DONE DEAL: Spurs Women’s Kit Graham signs contract extension through 2025

Some exciting news from Spurs Women! Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced that 28-year-old attacking midfielder Kit Graham has signed a new contract that will keep her at Spurs through the 2024-25 season!

Since her arrival at Spurs, Graham has mostly played as either an attacking midfield 10 role or as a forward, but this season she’s been pushed back into a central midfield role under Robert Vilahamn. Graham sustained a knee injury that caused her to miss nearly a year of football and only rounded back into form at the start of this current season. It’s been good to have her back — though it’s unlikely she’ll start many matches as the team is constructed now, she’s excellent depth and rotation and can provide an offensive spark when called upon.

She’s also a great trivia question answer as she’s the first Women’s player to score a goal in a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Anyone know who the first overall player to score a goal in the new stadium is? Put that in the comments.)

I’m happy about this one. Kit’s seen us through some challenging times since joining the club from Charlton Athletic in 2019, and I’m pleased to see her extending her stay for another year and a half.