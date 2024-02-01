Spurs Women’s Ash Neville out 3-5 weeks with ankle injury

We take a quick break from transfer news — not that there’s much of that today! — to bring you an injury update from Tottenham Hotspur Women. And unfortunately, it’s not great news: Spurs head coach Robert Villahamn says that starting fullback Ashleigh Neville will be out for several weeks to recuperate from a twisted ankle. Neville confirmed her absence on social media.

Gutted to be sidelined for a few weeks but I’m going to be the teams biggest supporter until I’m back on that pitch ! COYS!!! https://t.co/Oghg5LOYoz — Ash Neville (@AshNev10) February 1, 2024

The news comes ahead of Tottenham’s forthcoming match at Liverpool this coming Sunday. Neville was not in the Tottenham side that lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City last weekend, so we figured something was up. Now we know.

Vilahamn said in a statement on Spurs’ website that the injury was more severe than they initially thought. He also gave a short update on injured midfielder Drew Spence.

“It’s a twisted ankle, but it’s actually a grade two. It’s a bit more complicated than we first thought and it will probably be three or five weeks she will be unavailable, so she has started her rehab now. “Drew is fighting to get back and she’s getting closer, but just isn’t there yet.”

Thankfully Spurs just signed a couple of new players who can deputize for Neville, so expect to see Charli Grant and Amanda Nildén start, like they did against City.

Tottenham kick off at Liverpool this Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT. The match will be streamed on the FA Player.