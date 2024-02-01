Romano: Bryan Gil will NOT leave Spurs on loan this month

Despite minimal prospects of playing time once Son Heung-Min returns to Spurs after the Asia Cup, Bryan Gil will NOT be heading out on loan this month. So sayeth Fabrizio Romano, who says that Gil has stuck to his guns about fighting for his place at Spurs, and will not be heading out on loan to Brighton or anywhere else.

⚪️ Understand Bryan Gil has not changed his mind, he’s staying at Tottenham despite many links.



Gil never wanted to make another loan move in January and this hasn’t changed so far.



Bryan, happy at Spurs and ready to do his best for #THFC. pic.twitter.com/4n5WmuG67v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

I mean, I get it — the impulse to not want to leave Spurs for another loan, even one in Spain, is understandable. I bet it’s a grind constantly leaving and trying to adapt to new clubs and new teammates. But that’s also the life of a professional footballer, and it sure looks like he’s going to end up waaaaaaay down the depth chart this spring, assuming everyone stays (mostly) healthy.

I dunno. Maybe he wasn’t thrilled with the prospects of breaking into Brighton’s starting lineup either and made the decision that if he’s going to be on the bench it might as well be with the club that owns him.

Hey, and maybe he’ll defy all expectations and impress Ange Postecoglou and make himself an indispensable part of the Spurs squad. Stranger things have happened (I mean, Gareth Bale actually returned to Tottenham!).