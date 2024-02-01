Lucas Bergvall doesn’t need to make a decision today, and likely won’t

One of the (few) threads left hanging in this Bat Country sweater today is that of 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who is now deciding on whether he wants to sign with Barcelona or Tottenham Hotspur. I won’t bother going through his situation again or about his potential — suffice it to say he’s supremely talented, youth development is a crap-shoot, and this is the kind of young player we SHOULD be going after.

When we left this story last, Bergvall and his parents had left Barcelona undecided on what they wanted to do and where Lucas wanted to play. According to Alasdair Gold, we’re very unlikely to get a decision before the end of the transfer window today, and that’s okay. Bergvall doesn’t turn 18 until this Friday (the day after the window closes) and due to Brexit regulations, English clubs can’t sign him until he turns 18. But he wouldn’t be signing for Barca or Spurs this window anyway — this was always about the summer transfer window, but getting him locked down with a signed contract well ahead of time.

Spurs have reportedly been tracking this kid and liked him for a long time, so it’s less of a GAZUMPING of Barcelona than it is a war of attrition. For what it’s worth, Bergvall is said to have been close to choosing Barca but wanted to play for Xavi, the manager who recently announced he’s leaving the club at the end of the window. Reports from Sweden today have said it’s “50/50” that he ends up at Spurs.

So we’re very likely not going to get a news story about Bergvall’s choice today, or tomorrow. He’s got plenty of time to think about it and make his choice, and there’s nothing we can do but wait. Which is fine. It’s not like he was waltzing into the starting lineup at Everton regardless.