Done and Dusted: Summarizing Tottenham’s January transfer business

It’s over! One of the most unusual and quietest January transfer windows has slammed shut. For Tottenham Hotspur, while the window might have ended with a whimper on balance I think you can say it was a banger.
Ange Postecoglou’s second window addressed some of Spurs’ biggest holes in the squad while kicking the can down the road on a number of want-away and developmental players. That includes pipping both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to players, even if one of them (Lucas Bergvall) technically doesn’t join until summer.
Oh, and Eric Dier went to Bayern to join Harry Kane. That was weird too.
The Women were active as well, making several important signings in key positions and sending a few fan favorite players out the door.
We’ll process the window later. For now, here’s a summary of all of the months’ business.
Tottenham Hotspur Men — Incoming
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Timo Werner
|LM
|RB Leipzig
|loan + €17m option
|Radu Dragusin
|CB
|Genoa
|€25 + €5m bonus
|Lucas Bergvall (summer)
|CM
|Djurgarden
|€10m + add-ons
Tottenham Hotspur Men — Outgoing
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Matthew Craig
|CM
|Doncaster Rovers
|loan
|Ashley Phillips
|CB
|Plymouth Argyle
|loan
|Ivan Perisic
|WR/WB
|Hajduk Split
|loan → free
|Eric Dier
|CB
|Bayern Munich
|loan → £3.4m
|Hugo Lloris
|GK
|LAFC
|free transfer
|Djed Spence
|RWB
|Genoa
|loan
|Alfie Devine
|AM
|Plymouth Argyle
|loan
|Sergio Reguilon
|LB
|Brentford
|loan
|Japhet Tanganga
|CB
|Millwall
|loan
|Alejo Veliz
|ST
|Sevilla
|loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women — Incoming
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Charli Grant
|FB
|Vittsjo
|free
|Matilda Vinberg
|RM
|Hammarby
|free
|Amanda Nildén
|FB
|Juventus
|90k
|Wang Shuang
|MF
|Racing Louisville
|undisclosed
Tottenham Hotspur Women — Outgoing
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Fee
|Shelina Zadorsky
|CB
|West Ham
|loan
|Gracie Pearse
|CB
|Charlton
|loan
|Ria Percival
|CM
|Crystal Palace
|loan
|Millie Boughton
|MF
|Ipswich
|loan
|Elkie Boyer
|MF
|Ipswich
|loan
|Zhang Linyan
|ST
|Wuhan Jiangan University
|loan recall
|Asmita Ale
|FB
|Leicester City
|loan
|Angharad James
|CM
|Seattle Reign
|undisclosed
