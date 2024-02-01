 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Done and Dusted: Summarizing Tottenham’s January transfer business

It was a quiet deadline day, but a pretty impactful window!

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s over! One of the most unusual and quietest January transfer windows has slammed shut. For Tottenham Hotspur, while the window might have ended with a whimper on balance I think you can say it was a banger.

Ange Postecoglou’s second window addressed some of Spurs’ biggest holes in the squad while kicking the can down the road on a number of want-away and developmental players. That includes pipping both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to players, even if one of them (Lucas Bergvall) technically doesn’t join until summer.

Oh, and Eric Dier went to Bayern to join Harry Kane. That was weird too.

The Women were active as well, making several important signings in key positions and sending a few fan favorite players out the door.

We’ll process the window later. For now, here’s a summary of all of the months’ business.

Tottenham Hotspur Men — Incoming

Timo Werner LM RB Leipzig loan + €17m option
Radu Dragusin CB Genoa €25 + €5m bonus
Lucas Bergvall (summer) CM Djurgarden €10m + add-ons

Tottenham Hotspur Men — Outgoing

Matthew Craig CM Doncaster Rovers loan
Ashley Phillips CB Plymouth Argyle loan
Ivan Perisic WR/WB Hajduk Split loan → free
Eric Dier CB Bayern Munich loan → £3.4m
Hugo Lloris GK LAFC free transfer
Djed Spence RWB Genoa loan
Alfie Devine AM Plymouth Argyle loan
Sergio Reguilon LB Brentford loan
Japhet Tanganga CB Millwall loan
Alejo Veliz ST Sevilla loan

Tottenham Hotspur Women — Incoming

Charli Grant FB Vittsjo free
Matilda Vinberg RM Hammarby free
Amanda Nildén FB Juventus 90k
Wang Shuang MF Racing Louisville undisclosed

Tottenham Hotspur Women — Outgoing

Shelina Zadorsky CB West Ham loan
Gracie Pearse CB Charlton loan
Ria Percival CM Crystal Palace loan
Millie Boughton MF Ipswich loan
Elkie Boyer MF Ipswich loan
Zhang Linyan ST Wuhan Jiangan University loan recall
Asmita Ale FB Leicester City loan
Angharad James CM Seattle Reign undisclosed

