Done and Dusted: Summarizing Tottenham’s January transfer business

It’s over! One of the most unusual and quietest January transfer windows has slammed shut. For Tottenham Hotspur, while the window might have ended with a whimper on balance I think you can say it was a banger.

Ange Postecoglou’s second window addressed some of Spurs’ biggest holes in the squad while kicking the can down the road on a number of want-away and developmental players. That includes pipping both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to players, even if one of them (Lucas Bergvall) technically doesn’t join until summer.

Oh, and Eric Dier went to Bayern to join Harry Kane. That was weird too.

The Women were active as well, making several important signings in key positions and sending a few fan favorite players out the door.

We’ll process the window later. For now, here’s a summary of all of the months’ business.

Tottenham Hotspur Men — Incoming Player Position Club Fee Player Position Club Fee Timo Werner LM RB Leipzig loan + €17m option Radu Dragusin CB Genoa €25 + €5m bonus Lucas Bergvall (summer) CM Djurgarden €10m + add-ons

Tottenham Hotspur Men — Outgoing Player Position Club Fee Player Position Club Fee Matthew Craig CM Doncaster Rovers loan Ashley Phillips CB Plymouth Argyle loan Ivan Perisic WR/WB Hajduk Split loan → free Eric Dier CB Bayern Munich loan → £3.4m Hugo Lloris GK LAFC free transfer Djed Spence RWB Genoa loan Alfie Devine AM Plymouth Argyle loan Sergio Reguilon LB Brentford loan Japhet Tanganga CB Millwall loan Alejo Veliz ST Sevilla loan

Tottenham Hotspur Women — Incoming Player Position Club Fee Player Position Club Fee Charli Grant FB Vittsjo free Matilda Vinberg RM Hammarby free Amanda Nildén FB Juventus 90k Wang Shuang MF Racing Louisville undisclosed