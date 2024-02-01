 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ornstein: Lucas Bergvall has chosen Tottenham Hotspur over Barcelona

LOLLLLL

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
BK Hacken v Aberdeen - UEFA Europa League Play Off Round: First LegÊ Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Remember how literally 15 minutes ago I posted an article that we were unlikely to get Lucas Bergvall’s decision between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

But besides David Ornstein making me look like an absolute dope on deadline day, this is fantastic news. Bergvall is considered one of the top young talents in Scandanavia, he’s coming to Spurs this summer, and is expected to be part of the first team squad as an 18 year old immediately.

That’s pretty special. Also, he turned down arguably the biggest clubs in world football to play in north London. That rules. I love this kid already.

We’ll have all spring to (maybe) watch him play football in Sweden and see what he can do, but for now, this is an exciting signing. Thanks for making me look like an idiot, Ornstein. And thanks, Lucas Bergvall, for making the right choice and proving me wrong.

In This Stream

Tottenham Hotspur January 2024 Transfer Deadline Day: All the Stories

View all 14 stories

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...