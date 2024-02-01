Ornstein: Lucas Bergvall has chosen Tottenham Hotspur over Barcelona

Remember how literally 15 minutes ago I posted an article that we were unlikely to get Lucas Bergvall’s decision between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

EXCLUSIVE: Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall picks Tottenham over Barcelona. Fee approaching €10m + adds agreed with Djurgarden. Set to fly on Friday for medical & to sign 5yr deal. Arrives in summer to join 1st team squad @TheAthleticFC #THFC #FCBarcelona https://t.co/jST8N0T2F8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 1, 2024

But besides David Ornstein making me look like an absolute dope on deadline day, this is fantastic news. Bergvall is considered one of the top young talents in Scandanavia, he’s coming to Spurs this summer, and is expected to be part of the first team squad as an 18 year old immediately.

That’s pretty special. Also, he turned down arguably the biggest clubs in world football to play in north London. That rules. I love this kid already.

We’ll have all spring to (maybe) watch him play football in Sweden and see what he can do, but for now, this is an exciting signing. Thanks for making me look like an idiot, Ornstein. And thanks, Lucas Bergvall, for making the right choice and proving me wrong.