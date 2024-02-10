Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Though you could say that Tottenham Hotspur got through the period of AFCON and the Asia Cup relatively unscathed, you could likewise say it’s been somewhat of a lean spell. Spurs have taken 5 points from a possible 9 and have been bounced from the FA Cup in the early weeks of 2024, but are still technically in the title race and have European football for which to play.

With that in mind, Spurs will be hoping to build some momentum, starting against Brighton. The Seagull’s key descriptor this season has been “inconsistency”, as week to week they can either score or concede four, and Ange Postecoglou will have a strong squad from which to pick his side. The returns of Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma are especially a bonus, and having the likes of Giovanni Lo Celso and Pape Matar Sarr potentially available feels like a luxury after some of the injury woes this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised is USA or UK. Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

