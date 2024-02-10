Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Community Player Ratings

THAT’S MORE LIKE IT! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Brighton & Hove Albion, a team that crushed them 4-2 at the AmEx in December, and came away with a dramatic 2-1 last-gasp win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs went down 1-0 thanks to a Pascal Groß penalty in the 17th minute, but turned up the intensity in the second half. Pape Sarr scored his third goal of the season to equalize after tapping home his own pass which deflected off the post, and Brennan Johnson snatched the win on a 96th minute counterattack goal, tapping home a goal at the back post off a cross from substitute Son Heung-Min.

What a match! What a win! It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.