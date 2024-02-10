Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Spurs second half strikes sink Seagulls

Tottenham Hotspur had been struggling to put matches away in recent weeks, and after dropping points late against Everton would have wanted to put things right at home. Their opponents, Brighton, had likewise been struggling for consistency, but had been boosted in recent weeks by the returns of Ansu Fati, Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan, and Tariq Lamptey to their squad. This was a strong Brighton side, looking pretty different to the one that lost 4-0 to Luton just a couple of weeks ago.

Spurs had some returnees of their own: Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma made the squad for the first time following their departures due to international tournaments, and Ben Davies returned from injury to make the bench. It was potentially Tottenham’s largest available squad so far this season, and Ange Postecoglou made two changes following the draw against Everton, with Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr coming into the XI for Brennan Johnson and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Brighton started on the front foot, with an early chance for Danny Welbeck well saved by Guglielmo Vicario. Spurs were their own worst enemy, with the chance created following a poor giveaway from Mickey van der Ven, before the ex-England forward cut inside Bentancur to release the shot. It was a similar combination of players, in fact, that created the first goal of the match. Spurs’ young Dutch center back clumsily fouled Welbeck in the Tottenham penalty area, and the referee pointed to the spot. Pascal Gross duly dispatched the spot kick, sending Vicario the wrong way, and Brighton were good value for a one goal lead.

The match started to open up from there as the Seagulls relaxed their press. There was a huge chance for Richarlison, played through by James Maddison, but Jason Steele made himself big and blocked the shot as the Brazilian striker was forced to shoot from a tough angle. Maddison curled an effort of his own just wide, before Vicario was forced into another big save at the other end off Kaoru Mitoma. Spurs continued to press the offensive and started to look more in control, but were unable to find a breakthrough as the half finished 0-1 to Brighton.

A free kick in a promising position provided an early opportunity to equalize, but Maddison’s effort was tame and straight at Steele. Spurs though continued to build pressure, and it seemed only a matter of time before the levee would break - and break it did. A great ball through from Dejan Kulusevski found Pape Matar Sarr, streaking forward from deep into the Brighton box. He looked to unselfishly square the ball for Richarlison, but the pass deflected off a defender, on to the post, and back to Sarr. The Senegalese international only had a very tight angle to work with, but slotted home coolly with his left foot and sprinted away to celebrate with the fans.

Ange Postecoglou was clearly not satisfied with just a draw, and made a triple substitution: Johnson, Bissouma, and Son stepped onto the pitch to rapturous applause, with Timo Werner, Bentancur, and Kulusevski making way. The triple sub initially seemed to cause more harm than good, however, as the Lilywhites struggled for fluidity and Brighton played their way back into the match. There was one huge chance in particular for Ansu Fati, arriving to meet a cutback by Mitoma from close range, with the effort squeaking past the post.

More subs were made, with Davies on for Destiny Udogie (who picked up a knock), and goalscorer Sarr making way for Hojbjerg. Both sides continued to toil for an equalizer, and it seemed as if the points would be shared, until the new-look Spurs front three combined to put the home side into the lead. Richarlison led a quick break, before timing his layoff to Son on the left to perfection. Son drove towards the 18-yard box before hitting a low pass across the face of goal, where Johnson arrived to knock the ball home and lift the roof off the stadium. The late goal was enough to secure the points as Tottenham prevailed 2-1.

Reactions